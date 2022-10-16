All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Orlando
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|L.A. Clippers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Sacramento
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|Golden State
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|-
___
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.