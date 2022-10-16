Alexa
NBA Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/16 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 -
Boston 0 0 .000 -
New York 0 0 .000 -
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 -
Toronto 0 0 .000 -
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Orlando 0 0 .000 -
Miami 0 0 .000 -
Washington 0 0 .000 -
Atlanta 0 0 .000 -
Charlotte 0 0 .000 -
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Detroit 0 0 .000 -
Chicago 0 0 .000 -
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 -
Indiana 0 0 .000 -
Cleveland 0 0 .000 -
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Memphis 0 0 .000 -
New Orleans 0 0 .000 -
Dallas 0 0 .000 -
Houston 0 0 .000 -
San Antonio 0 0 .000 -
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Utah 0 0 .000 -
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 -
Minnesota 0 0 .000 -
Portland 0 0 .000 -
Denver 0 0 .000 -
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 -
Sacramento 0 0 .000 -
Phoenix 0 0 .000 -
Golden State 0 0 .000 -
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 -

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.