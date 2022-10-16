All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Hershey 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 WB/Scranton 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Hartford 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7 Springfield 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8 Cleveland 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 9 Rochester 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Syracuse 2 0 0 0 2 2 9 11 Laval 2 0 1 1 0 1 8 12 Utica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Rockford 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 11 Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Manitoba 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5 Iowa 2 0 1 0 1 1 4 7 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Ontario 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 2 Abbotsford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 10 Colorado 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Henderson 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 4 San Diego 2 1 1 0 0 2 11 10 Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 7 Bakersfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coachella Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 5, Syracuse 4

Rockford 5, Manitoba 4

Toronto 3, Rochester 1

Charlotte 3, Hartford 1

Henderson 6, Tucson 2

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Grand Rapids 8, San Diego 5

Hershey 3, Utica 1

San Jose 3, Iowa 1

Belleville 6, Laval 3

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2

Milwaukee 5, Chicago 2

Texas 5, Colorado 1

Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 2

Sunday's Games

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.