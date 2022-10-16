Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/16 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
Hershey 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Bridgeport 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
WB/Scranton 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Hartford 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7
Springfield 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 8
Cleveland 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 9
Rochester 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Syracuse 2 0 0 0 2 2 9 11
Laval 2 0 1 1 0 1 8 12
Utica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Rockford 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4
Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 11
Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Manitoba 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5
Iowa 2 0 1 0 1 1 4 7
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
Ontario 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 2
Abbotsford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 10
Colorado 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Henderson 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 4
San Diego 2 1 1 0 0 2 11 10
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 7
Bakersfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coachella Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 5, Syracuse 4

Rockford 5, Manitoba 4

Toronto 3, Rochester 1

Charlotte 3, Hartford 1

Henderson 6, Tucson 2

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

Grand Rapids 8, San Diego 5

Hershey 3, Utica 1

San Jose 3, Iowa 1

Belleville 6, Laval 3

Bridgeport 3, Springfield 2

Milwaukee 5, Chicago 2

Texas 5, Colorado 1

Abbotsford 3, Bakersfield 2

Sunday's Games

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.