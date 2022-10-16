NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 2 2 0 0 4 11 5 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 6 2 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 8 2 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 7 4 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 2 2 0 0 4 12 4 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 8 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 9 8 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 7 5 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 8 4 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 5 9 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 1 2 0 2 8 11 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Washington 3 1 2 0 2 7 9 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 2 0 2 0 0 4 10 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 3 7 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Columbus 3 0 3 0 0 5 14 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 10 5 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Calgary 2 2 0 0 4 9 6 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 9 2 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 9 12 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Seattle 3 1 1 1 3 10 11 0-1-0 1-0-1 1-1-1 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 6 11 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 11 14 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Arizona 2 0 2 0 0 5 12 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 2 0 2 0 0 9 14 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 5 8 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 San Jose 4 0 4 0 0 6 14 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Philadelphia 3, Vancouver 2

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 3, Ottawa 2

Washington 3, Montreal 1

Boston 6, Arizona 3

N.Y. Islanders 7, Anaheim 1

St. Louis 5, Columbus 2

Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 6

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3

Chicago 5, San Jose 2

Vegas 5, Seattle 2

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.