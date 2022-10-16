Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Heavy rainfall closes sections of Taiwan's cross-island highways

The highway sections have been closed as a precaution due to the heavy rainfall brought by the periphery of Typhoon Nesat

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/16 20:58
The landslide at the 117.4 km mark of the Central Cross-Island Highway. (DGH photo)

The landslide at the 117.4 km mark of the Central Cross-Island Highway. (DGH photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Some road sections on the three cross-island highways have been closed as a precaution due to the heavy rainfall brought by the periphery of Typhoon Nesat and northeasterly winds, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) said in press releases.

According to DGH’s news releases, one section each of the South Cross-Island Highway and the Northern Cross-Island Highway has been closed as a precaution and one section of the Central Cross-Island has been closed due to a landslide.

The section between Tianchi and Xiangyang on the Southern Cross-Island Highway (25 km – 44 km) has been closed since 5 p.m. on Saturday, the release said, adding that the section won’t be reopened until 5 p.m. on Monday.

The Daman section of the Northern Cross-Island Highway from the 47 km mark to the 50 km mark has been closed since Saturday and won’t be reopened until 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

In addition, a landslide has occurred at the 117.4 km mark of the Central Cross-Island Highway, which has blocked traffic, and the DGH has also closed the section from Guanyuan to Tienhsiang (114.6 km -167.1 km) as a precaution until at least 12 p.m. on Monday, when the closure will be lifted or adjusted depending on the weather and road conditions at that time, per the release.
road sections
highway closures
DGH
the Southern Cross Island Highway
the Central Cross-Island Highway
the Northern Cross-Island Highway

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Tourist Shuttle rolls out 50% discounts on bus fares for 48 routes
Taiwan Tourist Shuttle rolls out 50% discounts on bus fares for 48 routes
2022/07/05 21:17
‘Taiwan’ added to international driving permits to prevent confusion with China
‘Taiwan’ added to international driving permits to prevent confusion with China
2022/05/31 16:14
Heavy rains Monday may force closure of eastern Taiwan’s Suhua Highway
Heavy rains Monday may force closure of eastern Taiwan’s Suhua Highway
2021/10/10 19:24
Taiwan to vaccinate 4,300 bus drivers and staff against COVID
Taiwan to vaccinate 4,300 bus drivers and staff against COVID
2021/07/02 13:49
Parts of 2 highways closed in central Taiwan over concern for icy conditions
Parts of 2 highways closed in central Taiwan over concern for icy conditions
2021/01/10 17:15