Heavy rainfall closes sections of Taiwan's cross-island highways

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Some road sections on the three cross-island highways have been closed as a precaution due to the heavy rainfall brought by the periphery of Typhoon Nesat and northeasterly winds, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) said in press releases.

According to DGH’s news releases, one section each of the South Cross-Island Highway and the Northern Cross-Island Highway has been closed as a precaution and one section of the Central Cross-Island has been closed due to a landslide.

The section between Tianchi and Xiangyang on the Southern Cross-Island Highway (25 km – 44 km) has been closed since 5 p.m. on Saturday, the release said, adding that the section won’t be reopened until 5 p.m. on Monday.

The Daman section of the Northern Cross-Island Highway from the 47 km mark to the 50 km mark has been closed since Saturday and won’t be reopened until 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

In addition, a landslide has occurred at the 117.4 km mark of the Central Cross-Island Highway, which has blocked traffic, and the DGH has also closed the section from Guanyuan to Tienhsiang (114.6 km -167.1 km) as a precaution until at least 12 p.m. on Monday, when the closure will be lifted or adjusted depending on the weather and road conditions at that time, per the release.