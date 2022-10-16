Taiwan's government urged to make reparation to family of allegedly murdered Malaysian student

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Federation of Alumni Associations of Taiwan Universities, Malaysia (FAATUM) on Saturday (Oct. 15) urged the Taiwanese government to make reparation to the family of a Malaysian female college student, who was found murdered at a rented apartment in Taipei’s Shilin District on Thursday (Oct. 13).

The Malaysian student, surnamed Tsai (蔡), was found dead at her rented apartment on Thursday, and police said that there were clear strangulation marks around her neck. Surveillance video reveals that a suspect, later identified as a man surnamed Chen (陳), had stayed in her apartment for a period of time, and police are investigating the case as a homicide.

According to the police investigation, Tsai, 24, came to Taiwan to study at a university and had worked as a social media streamer and model. Police found that 30-year-old Chen doesn’t have a job currently, and lives in northern Taiwan by himself. They met on social media in early October, per CNA.

Malaysian newspaper Guang Ming Daily reported that FAATUM was shocked and saddened by the case, as this is the third female Malaysian student murdered in Taiwan in the past two years, according to CNA.

The association urged related Taiwanese government agencies to look into the matter seriously and make reparation to the family of the murdered student. Taiwan’s Ministry of Education should instruct schools to take better care of foreign students and the Overseas Community Affairs Council should also come up with response measures, the association said, per CNA.

The repeated murders of Malaysian female students in Taiwan have a psychological impact on Malaysian students in Taiwan as well as those who are preparing to go to the country to study, FAATUM said, adding that Taiwan’s authorities must do something to prevent this from happening again. The association also urged the authorities to find the truth surrounding the case and punish the perpetrator.

Tsai’s family arrived in Taiwan Friday to deal with the aftermath of Tsai’s death. Tsai’s father told the media at the hotel he stayed that it was wrong to initiate the attack, and he hoped that justice could be served in this case.

Tsai’s death came after the murders of two female Malaysian students in separate incidents in 2020. A 25-year-old Malaysian woman, who was surnamed Teng (鄧) and was studying and working in Taiwan, was murdered and dismembered on Jan. 6, 2020, by a 45-year-old Taiwanese man surnamed Lin (林). Lin killed Teng after he courted her but failed to get her interested, according to Mirror Media. Lin discarded Teng’s remains in a mountainous area in Keelung and committed suicide a few days later.

On Oct. 28, 2020, a 24-year-old female Malaysian student, surnamed Chung (鍾) and studying at Chang Jung Christian University, was abducted, raped, and killed by a man surnamed Liang (梁), Her body was later dumped in a mountainous area in Kaohsiung, per Mirror Media.