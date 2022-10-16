Ulsan Hyundai Horangi beats Gangwon to secure K-League title

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ulsan Hyundai Horangi won South Korea’s K-League title for the first time since 2005 on Sunday, defeating Gangwon FC 2-1.

The team, coached by former national team captain Hong Myong-bo and captained by former Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace winger Lee Chung-yong, had developed a reputation for choking after losing the title on the last day to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for the last three seasons but made no mistake this time.

Gangwon took the lead midway through the second half through a Kim Dae-won penalty, but Ulsan soon hit back with goals from Um Won-song and Hungarian attacker Martin Adam. The result takes the two-time Asian champions nine points clear of Jeonbuk in second with just two games remaining.

“I think it is a great achievement by the players, to be in the lead from the beginning to the end,” said Hong after celebrating with the fans. “The club has waited a long time for this and it is a great moment at the end of a tough season.”

Jeonbuk Motors is second and qualifies for the 2023-24 Asian Champions League while two-time continental champion Seongnam FC finished bottom of the 12-team league and will be relegated to the second tier.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports