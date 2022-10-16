Eight people rescued from flooded B&B in Taiwan's northeast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight people were rescued from a flooded bed and breakfast hotel in Yilan City on Sunday morning (Oct. 16) after the periphery of Typhoon Nesat and the northeasterly winds combined to bring significant rainfall to Taiwan’s northeast over the weekend.

The Yilan County Fire Bureau received reports at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday that eight people were stranded in a B&B near Qinghua Road after the area was hit by flash floods, which caused the streets to become impassable.

When the fire bureau’s personnel arrived at the scene, they found that a large area had been flooded by waist-deep water and the water had reached the headlights of one of the two cars parked at the B&B, CNA reported.

The firefighters used rubber boats to get to the B&B, and at 9:55 a.m., the eight B&B guests were safely evacuated by the boats. They were taken to the city’s emergency response center, per CNA.

A guest complained that the B&B owner told him that the adjacent streets had not been flooded in 15 years. He said that when he checked in on Saturday, he didn’t see anything abnormal, but to his surprise, he woke up to the flood in the morning.

According to the Central Weather Bureau, Yilan County’s Datong Township received as much as 902 mm of rain from 12:00 a.m. Saturday to 11:30 a.m. Sunday.. Meanwhile, in the same time period, Taipei City’s Qingtiangang Grassland on Yangmingshan received 777.5 mm.



(CNA photo)



(Facebook, 宜蘭新聞網 video)