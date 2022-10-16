Taiwan reports 41,481 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 41,481 local COVID-19 infections Sunday (Oct. 16), as well as 60 imported cases and 65 deaths, according to a news release from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new local cases included 19,064 males, 22,405 females, and 12 individuals whose gender is still being investigated. The cases ranged in age from under 5 to 99.

New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 7,887, followed by Taichung City with 5,340 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 4,709. Taoyuan City reported 4,216 cases, Taipei City 4,145, Tainan City 3,453, Changhua County 2,134, Pingtung County 1,346, Hsinchu City 1,025, Yunlin County 1,024, Hsinchu City 927, Miaoli County 871, Yilan County 807, Chiayi County 799, Nantou County 684, Keelung City 610, Hualien County 496, Chiayi City 464, Taitung County 241, Penghu County 135, and Lienchiang County 11.

The 65 newly reported deaths were 41 male and 24 female local cases aged between 30 and 99, who were all listed as severe cases and diagnosed with COVID between Sept. 13 and Oct. 14. 64 had chronic diseases and 50 did not receive three vaccine shots; they died between Oct. 6 and Friday (Oct. 14).

The 60 new imported cases included 30 males and 30 females, aged from 10 to 69. They arrived in Taiwan between Sept. 3 and Saturday (Oct. 15), with five from South Korea, two each from China, Thailand, and Japan, one each from Italy, the U.K., Vietnam, and Australia, and 45 still under investigation.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 7,183,912 COVID cases, including 7,148,095 domestic cases and 35,763 imported ones. The 11,908 fatalities include 11,892 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,453 deaths, Taipei City 1,332, Taichung City 1,217, and Kaohsiung City 1,123.