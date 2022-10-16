Village floodgate left open amid heavy rains in Taiwan's Yilan County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As heavy rain fell across Taiwan over Saturday (Oct. 15) and Sunday (Oct. 16), a village in Yilan was flooded, in large part due to human error.

As the Lanyang River (蘭陽溪) swelled overnight due to extremely high rainfall, a floodgate that should have been closed was accidentally left open overnight, allowing the river water to flow directly into the Qixian (七賢) Village.

Waters reached a depth of 80 cm in some parts of the village, completely submerging roads. The standing water over the main roadway made it impossible for water pumps to be brought in, and limited the movement of residents hoping to leave the flooded areas, reports UDN.

Police were dispatched to implement traffic control measures and help residents in need of assistance. Although some water receded in the morning hours, there is fear the situation will get worse with heavy rains expected throughout Sunday evening.