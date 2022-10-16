Three directors, one supervisor resign from board of Taiwan's Mirror TV

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The resignation of three directors and one supervisor from the board of Mirror TV, a new television station established by Mirror Media, triggered another managerial crisis for a company that is already troubled with multiple controversies.

Libert Times reported on Sunday (Oct. 16) that the three directors and one supervisor resigned last week. As Mirror TV’s board of directors consists of five directors and one supervisor, the move left the board with only its chairperson, former Chunghwa Telecom Chair Cheng Yu (鄭優), and Labor Director Liao Fang-jie (廖芳潔), neither of whom hold the company’s stocks.

The directors and supervisor were cited as saying they decided to resign together after the company’s managerial department refused to enforce a company name change approved by the board. The directors had pushed for the name change to distance Mirror TV from its controversy-laden image, which they believed stemmed from poor internal governance, despite their supervision.

The managerial department’s refusal to execute the board’s resolution led directors to believe certain people within the company may have violated laws and company rules, thereby contravening Mirror TV’s responsibility as part of the fourth estate which should supervise the government. The directors and supervisor resigned to prevent further conflict and controversy within the company, per Liberty Times.

Mirror TV Chair Cheng said in response to the crisis that he expected shareholders to hold an urgent meeting as soon as possible to find new sources of funds. However, according to the Company Act, more than half of all directors must be present at shareholders’ meetings, which would raise the question of whether any meeting can be held at all.

In the event that the urgent meeting cannot be held, Mirror TV may face issues in securing funds to continue operations. An unnamed shareholder told Liberty Times that the company has a record of ignoring laws and has never held directors’ or shareholders’ meetings before.

“The company can’t even explain its finances, how can it expect people to believe the news it produces?” the shareholder was quoted as saying.

The individual accused Mirror TV of becoming a tool for certain people to gain power and accumulate wealth, adding, “The National Communications Commission (NCC) has continued to allow Mirror TV’s absurd, illegal ways; it will only feed this monster and let it grow into something uncontrollable.”

Since its establishment, Mirror TV has generated controversy after controversy. In March this year, former chair and former Legislator Chen Chien-ping (陳建平) was unexpectedly replaced by theatrical actor, playwright, and director Lee Yung-feng (李永豐); Lee resigned after just 11 days and was replaced by film director Yang Ya-che (楊雅喆) before shareholders and directors agreed to appoint Cheng as the Chair.

Regarding the name change, Cheng said as the directors and supervisor who resigned hold only 25% of all shares and are unable to represent all shareholders, he believes their proposal should be left to the new board of directors to review.