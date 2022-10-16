Michael Hooper back with Wallabies for European tour

SYDNEY (AP) — Openside flanker Michael Hooper will return from personal leave to join the Australian rugby squad for its five-match European tour but he has not been reinstated as captain.

The 30-year-old Hooper has not played since he withdrew from the squad on the eve of the Wallabies' Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in August. Hooper did not specify the reasons behind his withdrawal he said he was not in the right frame of mind to play.

Coach Dave Rennie named a 36-man squad on Sunday that included Hooper but said prop James Slipper would continue as captain for the tour.

“To have Michael (Hooper) back in the group is massive for our team on and off the field and we’ll continue to make sure that he has the support around him he needs,” Rennie said in a statement.

Rennie selected five uncapped players in the squad, with Melbourne Rebels prop Sam Talakai and New South Wales Waratahs' five-eighth Ben Donaldson and outside back Mark Nawaqanitawase included for the first time. Jock Campbell and Langi Gleeson are the other players who could potentially make their test debuts in Europe.

The Wallabies start their tour in Edinburgh against Scotland on Oct. 29 and play France on Nov. 5 in Paris. They then play Italy in Florence on Nov. 12 and Ireland in Dublin on Nov. 19 before concluding their tour on Nov. 26 against Wales in Cardiff.

“We’ve got a massive opportunity over the next five matches to test ourselves against some of the best teams in the world," Rennie said.

Australia squad: Allan Alaalatoa, Tom Banks, Jock Campbell, Ben Donaldson, Folau Fainga’a, Lalakai Foketi, Bernard Foley, Matt Gibbon, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon, Ned Hanigan, Reece Hodge, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Cadeyrn Neville, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Matt Philip, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Pete Samu, Will Skelton, James Slipper (captain), Sam Talakai, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Nic White, Tom Wright.

