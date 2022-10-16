Sam Houston tops E Kentucky 25-17, with late scores

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Seth Morgan capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive with a 34-yard field goal with three seconds left to lift Sam Houston to a 25-17 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Ysidro Mascorro forced a fumble on the final kickoff and Tony Williams recovered it for a touchdown.

Keegan Shoemaker was 3 for 6 on the winning drive for 41 yards for the Bearkats (3-2) and was helped by a 15-yard pass interference penalty.

It was a great response to the Colonels' 10-play, 83-yard drive, that produced a 17-16 lead with 1:01 to play. Parker McKinney threw a 2-yard TD pass to Jayden Higgins. McKinney went 5 of 6 for 53 yards and Braden Sloan carried four times for 30 yards in the three-minute drive.

McKinney, who set the EKU (3-3) records for total offense and career passing yardage in the Colonels' last game, was 21 of 37 for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Shoemaker was 13 of 31 for 217 yards with a touchdown. Zach Hrbacek ran for 111 yards and Morgan kicked four field goals.

Sam Houston, which led 10-0 after one quarter, finished with 321 yards. Eastern Kentucky, which had 10 points in the second quarter, had 338.

