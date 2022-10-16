McLaughlin, late Youngstown St. stop sinks Indiana St.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 200 yards on 32 carries and scored twice and Youngstown State kept Indiana State at bay with a 48-42 win on Saturday to end the Penguins' three-game skid.

It was third time in McLaughlin's career at Youngstown State he's reached 200-yards on the ground and became just the fourth player in school history to have reached 200 yards three times.

James Jackson collected his third sack of the day putting Indiana State quarterback Cade Chambers to the turf to force fourth-and-11 at the Sycamores' 24-yard line with 1:42 left. Chambers then threw incomplete to Dante Hendrix, the Penguins took over on downs and killed the clock.

McLaughlin's 68-yard sprint through the middle of the line with 10:17 before halftime made it 28-21 for the Penguins (3-3, 1-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) and they maintained the lead the rest of the game. Bryce Oliver had seven catches for 143 yards as Mitch Davidson was 14 of 25 for 223 yards.

Chambers completed 15 of 29 passes for three touchdowns and 311 yards for Indiana State (1-5, 0-3), which has lost five straight.

Hendrix caught five passes for 117 yards, Dakota Caton had two touchdown receptions and Justin Dinka ran for 159 yards on a 11 carries with a touchdown.

___

