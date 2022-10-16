Martin's pick-6 carries Rhode Island past Elon, 17-10

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill dove into the end zone on a 7-yard run in the closing seconds of the third quarter to tie the game and Jarrett Martin picked off a Matthew McKay pass at the 16 and scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth to give Rhode Island a 17-10, come-from-behind win to knock Elon out of a share of first place in the Colonial Athletic Association on Saturday.

Jalen Hampton scored on a 4-yard run, capping a 12-play, 75-yard drive to give Elon a 10-3 lead at intermission.

The Phoenix stopped the Rams at the Elon 15 with 6:30 to go in the third quarter then blocked a 32-yard field goal attempt by Harrison Leonard. Rhode Island forced a three-and-out and Hill engineered a seven-play, 57-yard drive to tie the score, squirting between pass rushers in the backfield and diving over for the tying score.

The teams traded punts. McKay threw incomplete from the Elon 11 and his third-down throw was picked off by Martin, who had dropped into coverage and ran untouched into the end zone for the game-winning score.

Hill finished 17 of 29 for 201 yards passing and added 73 yards on 13 carries for Rhode Island (4-2, 2-1). Marques DeShields led the Rams with 127 yards rushing on 18 carries.

McKay completed half of his 28 pass attempts and Hampton carried 20 times for 81 yards for Elon (5-2, 3-1).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2