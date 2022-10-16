Fagnano leads Maine past Monmouth 38-28

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw two touchdown passes and Kahzir Brown returned an interception for a score to lead Maine to a 38-28 win over Monmouth on Saturday.

Fagnano had a 9-yard TD pass to Shawn Bowman, a score set up by a fumble recovery, and Freddie Brock scored on a 33-yard run before the pick-6 to propel the Black Bears (2-4, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) to their sixth straight homecoming win.

Tony Muskett's second touchdown pass, in the final minute of the first half pulled the Hawks (4-3, 2-2) within 21-14.

But a three-play 80-yard drive to open the second half and a three-play, 14-yard drive produced two touchdowns a minute apart that had the Black Bears up 35-14. Elijah Barnwell scored on a 1-yard plunge a play after Fagnano and Kobay White had a 77-yard connection. Thomas Mai recovered a Monmouth fumble on the kickoff before Fagnano hit Montigo Moss for 14 yards.

Fagnano was 14 of 23 for 181 yards with White catching six for 115.

Muskett was 22 of 31 for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Assanti Kearney had six catches for 100 yards and Dymere Miller six for 95.

