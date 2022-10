Saturday At Barnes Tennis Center San Diego Purse: $757,900 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Results Saturday from San Diego Open at Barnes Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Semifinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (3), Australia, 6-0, 6-3.