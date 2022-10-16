Juventus wins derby at Torino to relieve pressure on Allegri

MILAN (AP) — Juventus relieved a bit of the pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri by beating Torino 1-0 in a Serie A derby on Saturday.

Dušan Vlahović scored 16 minutes from time for a Juventus side which has been struggling.

Juventus had been in a punitive retreat following an embarrassing defeat at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Tuesday, three days after a loss to AC Milan. Juventus moved up to seventh, five points behind Atalanta which could go top with a win at home to Sassuolo later.

There were few clear goal-scoring opportunities in the derby. Juventus had a triple chance shortly before halftime but Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić parried Vlahović, then Manuel Locatelli on the rebound, and Adrien Rabiot from distance.

Juventus broke the deadlock in the 74th when a corner was floated in from the right and flicked on by Danilo for Vlahović to turn in at the back post.

RUN ENDED

Monza endured its first defeat under coach Raffael Palladino, 1-0 at Empoli.

Palladino won his first three games in charge, starting against Juventus before the international break for Monza's first ever Serie A win.

But Nicolas Haas netted in the 11th minute to end that streak for Silvio Berlusconi's side.

Empoli also hit the post and had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half.

Monza midfielder Nicolò Rovella was sent off in stoppage time for his part in a scuffle.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup