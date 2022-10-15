Alexa
NBA Preseason Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/15 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000
New York 3 1 .750 1
Toronto 3 2 .600
Boston 2 2 .500 2
Brooklyn 2 2 .500 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 4 1 .800
Orlando 4 1 .800
Atlanta 2 2 .500
Washington 1 3 .250
Charlotte 0 5 .000 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750
Indiana 2 2 .500 1
Cleveland 1 3 .250 2
Detroit 0 4 .000 3
Milwaukee 0 5 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 4 1 .800
Houston 3 1 .750 ½
Dallas 2 1 .667 1
Memphis 3 2 .600 1
San Antonio 1 4 .200 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 5 1 .833
Minnesota 4 1 .800 ½
Denver 3 2 .600
Utah 1 3 .250 3
Portland 1 4 .200
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 4 0 1.000
Golden State 3 2 .600
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 2
Phoenix 1 3 .250 3
L.A. Lakers 1 5 .167 4

___

Friday's Games

Houston 122, Indiana 114

Orlando 114, Cleveland 108

New York 105, Washington 89

Toronto 137, Boston 134, 40OT

New Orleans 120, Atlanta 111, 4OT

Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102, 4OT

Dallas 115, Utah 101, 4OT

Denver 119, Golden State 112

Sacramento 133, L.A. Lakers 86

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.