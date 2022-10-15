NBA Preseason Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Brooklyn
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Orlando
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Charlotte
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|Milwaukee
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|San Antonio
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Denver
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Portland
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|5
|.167
|4
___
Houston 122, Indiana 114
Orlando 114, Cleveland 108
New York 105, Washington 89
Toronto 137, Boston 134, 40OT
New Orleans 120, Atlanta 111, 4OT
Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102, 4OT
Dallas 115, Utah 101, 4OT
Denver 119, Golden State 112
Sacramento 133, L.A. Lakers 86
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.