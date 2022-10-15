NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 6 2 N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 8 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 3 0 Florida 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 Montreal 2 1 1 0 2 4 6 Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 6 5 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 6 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 New Jersey 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 Ottawa 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 9 Washington 2 0 2 0 0 4 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Seattle 2 1 0 1 3 8 6 Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 Calgary 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 6 Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 3 7 Vancouver 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 2 6 Los Angeles 2 0 2 0 0 4 8 San Jose 3 0 3 0 0 4 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2

Detroit 3, Montreal 0

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

Saturday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.