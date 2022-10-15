English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Bournemouth 2, Leicester 1
Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton 0
Man City 4, Southampton 0
Newcastle 5, Brentford 1
Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton 0, Tottenham 1
Crystal Palace 2, Leeds 1
West Ham 3, Fulham 1
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2
Everton 1, Man United 2
Nottingham Forest 1, Aston Villa 1
Brentford 2, Brighton 0
Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 0
Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brentford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Man United vs. Tottenham, 3:15 p.m.
Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Leicester vs. Leeds, 3:15 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
QPR 2, Reading 1
Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0
Blackburn 3, Rotherham 0
Blackpool 3, Watford 1
Coventry 0, Burnley 1
Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 0
Norwich 2, Preston 3
Stoke 3, Sheffield United 1
Swansea 2, Sunderland 1
West Brom 0, Luton Town 0
Wigan 1, Cardiff 3
Huddersfield 2, Hull 0
Wigan 1, Blackburn 0
Bristol City 2, Preston 1
Luton Town 3, QPR 1
Rotherham 2, Huddersfield 1
Bristol City vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Stoke vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Bristol City, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Watford vs. Luton Town, 7 a.m.
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Barnsley 0, Exeter 2
Bristol Rovers 2, Cambridge United 1
Derby 1, Port Vale 2
Forest Green 1, Bolton 0
Lincoln 0, Charlton 0
Morecambe 1, Ipswich 2
Oxford United 0, Wycombe 1
Peterborough 1, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Charlton 4, Exeter 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Peterborough 4, Forest Green 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol Rovers, 3 p.m.
Barrow 0, Mansfield Town 1
Bradford 0, Stockport County 1
Colchester 2, Harrogate Town 1
Crewe 1, Gillingham 1
Doncaster 1, Leyton Orient 1
Grimsby Town 3, Crawley Town 0
Hartlepool 1, Carlisle 3
Newport County 0, Rochdale 1
Northampton 0, Salford 1
Stevenage 2, Swindon 0
Sutton United 0, Tranmere 2
Walsall 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Tranmere 3, Crewe 0
Harrogate Town 2, Hartlepool 1
Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Southend 1
Altrincham 4, Dorking Wanderers 1
Bromley 1, Gateshead FC 1
Eastleigh 2, Chesterfield 1
Maidenhead United 1, Oldham 1
Maidstone United FC 1, Halifax Town 1
Scunthorpe 3, Aldershot 3
Wealdstone 1, Boreham Wood 2
Woking 2, Notts County 3
Wrexham 7, Barnet 5
Yeovil 1, Solihull Moors 0
York City FC 1, Torquay United 0
York City FC 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Notts County vs. Maidstone United FC, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Altrincham, 12:20 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
York City FC vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.