All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Providence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Hartford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Hershey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WB/Scranton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bridgeport
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Rochester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Laval
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|Utica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rockford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Texas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Ontario
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2
|San Diego
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Tucson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Bakersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coachella Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbotsford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Henderson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 6, Laval 5
Charlotte 4, Hartford 3
Cleveland 6, Syracuse 5
San Diego 6, Grand Rapids 2
Providence 3, Bridgeport 1
Rochester 4, Toronto 2
Colorado 6, Texas 3
San Jose 4, Iowa 3
Ontario 8, Abbotsford 2
Tucson 2, Henderson 1
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.