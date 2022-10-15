Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/15 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Hartford 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bridgeport 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 5
Cleveland 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 5
Rochester 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Laval 1 0 0 1 0 1 5 6
Syracuse 1 0 0 0 1 1 5 6
Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rockford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6
Texas 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3
Ontario 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 2
San Diego 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2
San Jose 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Tucson 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coachella Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Abbotsford 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 8
Henderson 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 6, Laval 5

Charlotte 4, Hartford 3

Cleveland 6, Syracuse 5

San Diego 6, Grand Rapids 2

Providence 3, Bridgeport 1

Rochester 4, Toronto 2

Colorado 6, Texas 3

San Jose 4, Iowa 3

Ontario 8, Abbotsford 2

Tucson 2, Henderson 1

Saturday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.