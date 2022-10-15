All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 Hartford 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4 Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bridgeport 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 5 Cleveland 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 5 Rochester 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Laval 1 0 0 1 0 1 5 6 Syracuse 1 0 0 0 1 1 5 6 Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 4 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rockford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6 Texas 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3 Ontario 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 2 San Diego 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2 San Jose 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Tucson 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coachella Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Abbotsford 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 8 Henderson 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 6, Laval 5

Charlotte 4, Hartford 3

Cleveland 6, Syracuse 5

San Diego 6, Grand Rapids 2

Providence 3, Bridgeport 1

Rochester 4, Toronto 2

Colorado 6, Texas 3

San Jose 4, Iowa 3

Ontario 8, Abbotsford 2

Tucson 2, Henderson 1

Saturday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.