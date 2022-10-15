China sends 11 warplanes, 4 naval ships around Taiwan ahead of 20th CCP Congress

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 11 aircraft and four ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15), the day before the opening of the 20th Communist Party Congress.

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft, two Shenyang J-11 fighters jet entered the southwest sector of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the military tweeted.

As part of the regular response to the incursions, Taiwan’s military tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and naval vessels, deployed land-based air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese activities, and issued radio warnings.

The Oct. 16-22 CCP Congress is expected to name Xi Jinping (習近平) for a third five-year term as party leader. While he was not thought to soften his aggressive stance against Taiwan, observers were looking out to see whether he would announce new measures targeting the independent democratic country.

