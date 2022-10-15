Alexa
US investigates patent allegations against Taiwan’s TSMC, Samsung

Daedalus Prime claims infringement of its patents

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/15 20:13
The U.S. International Trade Commission is probing patent allegations against TSMC and Samsung. 

The U.S. International Trade Commission is probing patent allegations against TSMC and Samsung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is one of several chip companies targeted for an investigation into patent infringements by the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), reports said Saturday (Oct. 15).

New York State-based Daedalus Prime LLC filed complaints about semiconductor devices, mobile devices, and semiconductor components against TSMC in Hsinchu City, TSMC North America in San Jose, California, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. in South Korea and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. in New Jersey. According to the U.S. company, the products infringed its patents.

The USITC said it was opening an investigation, though did not amount to an opinion about the merits of the case. Within 45 days, the USITC will announce a target date for the completion of its probe.

If the ruling eventually favors Daedalus Prime, tablet computers, smartwatches and smartphones by Samsung including the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy A71 might be barred from being sold in the U.S., CNA reported.
