Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan promotes beverage chains in the Philippines

Hot weather, young population will help popularity of Taiwan drinks

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/15 19:10
Officials with Taiwan-style drinks at a franchise fair in the Philippines Friday. 

Officials with Taiwan-style drinks at a franchise fair in the Philippines Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has traveled to the Philippines to promote Taiwan beverages at a franchise fair, reports said Friday (Oct. 14).

The Southeast Asian country amounted to a potentially profitable market for teas and fruit drinks due to its hot weather and young population, CNA reported.

The Oct. 14-16 fair marked the first time in three years that the MOEA sent a delegation to attend the opening and promote brands of drinks and sweets from Taiwan. However, there were also companies hoping to set up chain stores in the Philippines with products and services related to hair care and shoe repair.

Some franchise operations were already active in popular tourist destinations such as the beach resort island of Boracay, but wanted to expand to other cities and regions. Taiwanese business people described the demand for Taiwan-style tea and fruit drinks in the Philippines as considerable, forming a positive market for beverage franchises already successful in other countries.
Philippines
Taiwan-Philippines relations
beverages
beverage shops
drinks
chain retailer
franchise
Ministry of Economic Affairs
MOEA

RELATED ARTICLES

Economics minister emphasizes global benefits of Taiwan Strait stability
Economics minister emphasizes global benefits of Taiwan Strait stability
2022/10/12 16:55
Taiwan denies US will evacuate TSMC engineers if China invades
Taiwan denies US will evacuate TSMC engineers if China invades
2022/10/08 20:21
Taiwan economics minister heads to US for first tech and investment meet
Taiwan economics minister heads to US for first tech and investment meet
2022/10/07 20:48
Taiwan's total trade for 2021 reaches US$840 billion, 16th in the world
Taiwan's total trade for 2021 reaches US$840 billion, 16th in the world
2022/10/06 17:50
Taiwan leads Asia at R&D 100 Awards
Taiwan leads Asia at R&D 100 Awards
2022/10/06 17:44