Taiwan issues sea warnings for Tropical Storm Nesat

Extremely heavy rain predicted for parts of north Taiwan until Sunday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/15 16:55
Taiwan has issued sea warnings over the Bashi Channel due to Tropical Storm Nesat. (NOAA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau issued sea warnings for the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines on Saturday (Oct. 15) afternoon as Tropical Storm Nesat prepared to move west.

The storm was situated 490 km southeast of Taiwan’s most southerly point, Eluanpi in Pingtung County, at 2 p.m. Saturday, and moving west-northwest at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour. It was expected to reach a point 270 km south of Eluanpi, close to the Philippines island of Luzon, by 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 16), with land warnings highly unlikely, CNA reported.

While the storm is expected to move away in the direction of the Chinese island of Hainan and of Vietnam, forecasters warned of extremely heavy rain or torrential rain in parts of north Taiwan from Saturday until Sunday.

Mountain areas in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Yilan County, and the coast of Keelung City, are likely to experience the most rain, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Heavy rain will also fall in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and in mountainous regions in Taichung City and Hualien County.
