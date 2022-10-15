Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

90% of Taiwan's Airbnb listings are allegedly illegal

Report suggests vast majority of Airbnb accommodations do not have regulatory permission and some are used for nefarious purposes

  108
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/10/15 15:50
Airbnb Taiwan website homepage. (Airbnb screenshot)

Airbnb Taiwan website homepage. (Airbnb screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 90% of Airbnb listings for the city and county of Taipei are illegal, while some have become hotbeds for pornography and gaming, and caused carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a recent CNA article.

While backpackers are said to favor Airbnb Taiwan because it's supposed to be more affordable, CNA said the listings provided limited information before booking. Furthermore, 88% of the listings are said not to have obtained short-term rental accommodation (STRA) approval, a hotel business license, or do not meet homestay registration requirements.

All accommodations for tourists in Taiwan should pass safety inspections and provide public accident insurance — but most Airbnbs do not. According to CNA, a comparison of the Airbnb website with the list of legal rentals provided by TaiwanStay shows there are 2,006 unregistered accommodations or about 90% of the total advertised in Taipei City and Taipei County.

Incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning at Airbnb accommodations are mentioned in the CNA article. It also notes that unlicensed accommodations have been involved in pornography, gambling, drug cases, and consumer disputes.

Even so, the main problem with Airbnb is that refunds are difficult to get and compensation too, per CNA. Also, many of the listings on Airbnb are through third parties who sublet properties, making it difficult to make owners accountable.

Currently, Airbnb is calling on the government to establish a clear regulatory framework for short-term rental accommodation. The company believes that micro-tourism operators such as Airbnbs are important contributors to the tourism economy.
Airbnb
Taipei County
Taipei City
gambling
pornography
carbon monoxide
STRA
TaiwanStay
short-term rental accommodation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan pop singer disqualified from running in city council election
Taiwan pop singer disqualified from running in city council election
2022/10/14 20:31
New Taipei City signs MOU with Japan on disaster prevention
New Taipei City signs MOU with Japan on disaster prevention
2022/10/06 17:05
2022 Taiwan Ceramics Biennale kicks off
2022 Taiwan Ceramics Biennale kicks off
2022/10/04 12:38
Ex-NPP leader backs independent Huang Shan-shan for mayor of Taipei
Ex-NPP leader backs independent Huang Shan-shan for mayor of Taipei
2022/10/01 20:44
New Taipei man accused of upskirting over 100 women at bus stop
New Taipei man accused of upskirting over 100 women at bus stop
2022/10/01 10:46