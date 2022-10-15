90% of Taiwan's Airbnb listings are allegedly illegal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An estimated 90% of Airbnb listings for the city and county of Taipei are illegal, while some have become hotbeds for pornography and gaming, and caused carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a recent CNA article.

While backpackers are said to favor Airbnb Taiwan because it's supposed to be more affordable, CNA said the listings provided limited information before booking. Furthermore, 88% of the listings are said not to have obtained short-term rental accommodation (STRA) approval, a hotel business license, or do not meet homestay registration requirements.

All accommodations for tourists in Taiwan should pass safety inspections and provide public accident insurance — but most Airbnbs do not. According to CNA, a comparison of the Airbnb website with the list of legal rentals provided by TaiwanStay shows there are 2,006 unregistered accommodations or about 90% of the total advertised in Taipei City and Taipei County.

Incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning at Airbnb accommodations are mentioned in the CNA article. It also notes that unlicensed accommodations have been involved in pornography, gambling, drug cases, and consumer disputes.

Even so, the main problem with Airbnb is that refunds are difficult to get and compensation too, per CNA. Also, many of the listings on Airbnb are through third parties who sublet properties, making it difficult to make owners accountable.

Currently, Airbnb is calling on the government to establish a clear regulatory framework for short-term rental accommodation. The company believes that micro-tourism operators such as Airbnbs are important contributors to the tourism economy.