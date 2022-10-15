Taiwan reports 43,478 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 43,478 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Oct. 15), as well as 32 imported cases and 77 deaths, according to a news release from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Saturday, the 1,000th day of the pandemic, marked the start of the first weekend after Taiwan reopened its borders Oct. 13, ending mandatory quarantine and a ban on tour groups arriving in the country. On the first day, 15,000 travelers reportedly arrived in Taiwan, while 10,000 people flew out of the country.

Saturday's new local cases included 19,639 males and 23,828 females, ranging in age from under 5 to 99.

New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 8,324, followed by Taichung City with 5,486 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 4,661. Taoyuan, Taipei, Tainan, Changhua, Pingtung, Hsinchu County, Yunlin, and Miaoli each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 77 newly reported deaths were 48 male and 29 female local cases aged between 40 and 99, including 75 suffering from chronic diseases and 52 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Sept. 1 and Oct. 12, and passed away between Sept. 28 and Oct. 12.

The 32 new imported cases included 18 males and 14 females, aged from 10 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Sept. 14 and Oct. 9.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 7,142,418 COVID cases, including 7,106,661 domestic cases and 35,703 imported ones. The 11,843 fatalities include 11,827 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,438 deaths, Taipei City 1,324, Taichung City 1,212, and Kaohsiung City 1,115.