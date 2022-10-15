Taiwan to upgrade combat systems of Kang Ding-class frigates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Navy is set to upgrade combat systems on its fleet of Kang Ding-class frigates, a military source said on Friday (Oct. 14).

Naval Command has allotted NT$43.15 billion (US$1.34 billion) from 2022-2030 to boost the combat systems of its six Kang Ding-class ships. The Navy pointed out that after installing new combat management, radar, and air defense missile systems, the ships’ air defense capabilities will be greatly improved, per CNA.

The frigates can effectively carry out various types of operations and maintain their own safety, the source said. They added the frigates also strengthen the Navy's defense and anti-submarine warfare capabilities and combat power.

The source also revealed the ship’s Sea Chaparral missiles, which have been in service for nearly 20 years, will be replaced by the Sea Sword II, which is designed by the National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology. Since the frigates were built in France, it will take three years after the upgrades to verify whether its combat systems can be smoothly integrated with domestically produced missiles, they said.

The Kang Ding-class frigate’s major advantage is that its body has angled sides and is built with radar-absorbent material, making it a stealth ship. Additionally, most of its equipment is hidden within the ship, including the Hsiung Feng missile launchers.

The vessel has a full-load displacement of 3,680 tons and a maximum speed of 25 knots (46 kph), according to the Navy.