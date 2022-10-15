Alexa
Envoy to Italy reiterates Taiwan's resolve to defend its democracy

Lee Sing-ying says Taiwan will resist China with firm resolve

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/15 10:03
Taiwan envoy to Italy Lee Sing-ying. 

Taiwan envoy to Italy Lee Sing-ying.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan loves peace but in the face of unstable cross-strait relations, it will resolutely resist any threats and defend democracy, Taiwan envoy to Italy Lee Sing-ying (李新穎) said in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Giorno on Saturday (Oct. 8)

Although Taiwan, like Ukraine, has a large and aggressive neighbor, Lee said he believes the situations faced by Taiwan and Ukraine are not comparable. He called on European countries to express support for Taiwan, which is on the front line of protecting democracy and defending universal values.

Lee said Taiwan does feel the pressure from Beijing, but it has become accustomed to the threats over the years, adding it has full confidence in its self-defense capabilities. China understands that if it attacks Taiwan, it may endanger its authoritarian regime, he said.

With regard to Taiwan's relationship with Italy's new center-right government, Lee said that his country maintains good relations with all political parties. The representative said he is confident that working on common issues and interests will be the cornerstone of a more friendly relationship between Taiwan and Italy in the future and will enhance the well-being of the two countries.

Lee said the inaugural direct flight between Milan and Taipei will be launched in two weeks and is expected to bring more direct investment and facilitate closer cooperation between the two countries. Passengers between Taiwan and Italy are also expected to increase significantly, he said.
