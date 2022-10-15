JPMorgan, UnitedHealth Group rise; Kroger, Chevron fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Wells Fargo & Co., up 79 cents to $43.17.
The bank beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue forecasts as higher interest rates helped offset a steep decline in home lending.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $1.82 to $111.19.
The bank beat Wall Street's third-quarter financial forecasts.
UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $3.22 to $513.13.
The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year.
Kroger Co., down $3.41 to $43.16.
The grocery store owner is buying rival Albertsons for $20 billion.
United Airlines Holdings Inc., up 7 cents to $35.47.
The airline is reportedly considering an order for more than 100 widebody jets.
Beyond Meat Inc., down $1.43 to $13.35.
The vegan burger maker is undertaking a second round of job cuts and trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Chevron Corp., down $5.14 to $160.14.
Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.
Morgan Stanley, down $4.02 to $75.30.
The investment bank reported disappointing third-quarter revenue.