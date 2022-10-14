Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market To Grow With A CAGR Of More Than 7%

Report Ocean published a new research report on the global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.
The global application-to-person (a2p) SMS and API market size was US$ 47.8 billion in 2021. The global application-to-person (a2p) SMS and API market size is forecast to reach US$ 104.1 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.
The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.
This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.
The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.
The global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market segmentation focuses on:
Segmentation based on Product
Cloud API
Traditional API
Segmentation based on Application
SMS Aggregators
Bulk SMS Providers
Marketers/Resellers
Telecom Operators
Segmentation based on End-Users
BFSI
Retail and Commerce
Healthcare Sectors
Travel and Hospitality
And Others
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market are:
AT&T Communications
Amdocs
Anam Technologies Limited
AMD Telecom S.A
Cinch Computer Software
China Mobile Communications Group
DIMOCO
FortyTwo Telecom
Genesys
Infobib
Messangi
Mitto
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Orange S.A
State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Silverstreet BV
SAP SE
Tanla Solutions
Twilio
Tata Sons
Tyntec
The Carlyle Group
Vonage Telecommunications
Vodafone Group
Zen Integrative Technologies
Other Prominent Players
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global market report are:
— How does a global company acquire markets?
— What are its core strategies and policies?
— What factors will influence the market over the forecast period?
— What are the factors driving and restraining the market?
— What are the leading competitors in the global market?
— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
