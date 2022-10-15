Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Oct. 17

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

TUESDAY, Oct. 18

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Oct. 20

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, Oct. 21

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.