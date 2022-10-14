NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div N.Y. Rangers 2 2 0 0 4 10 4 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Florida 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 6 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Ottawa 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Washington 2 0 2 0 0 4 8 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Seattle 2 1 0 1 3 8 6 0-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Calgary 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 6 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 3 7 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 2 6 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Los Angeles 2 0 2 0 0 4 8 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 3 7 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2

Toronto 3, Washington 2

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 7, Minnesota 3

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 5, Colorado 3

Vegas 1, Chicago 0

Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1

Friday's Games

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.