NBA Preseason Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Brooklyn
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Orlando
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Charlotte
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Indiana
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Milwaukee
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
|Detroit
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|San Antonio
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Denver
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Portland
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
Memphis 126, Detroit 111
Oklahoma City 118, San Antonio 112
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.