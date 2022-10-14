Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Preseason Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/14 22:00
NBA Preseason Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000
Boston 2 1 .667
New York 2 1 .667
Toronto 2 2 .500 2
Brooklyn 1 2 .333
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 4 1 .800
Orlando 3 1 .750 ½
Atlanta 2 1 .667 1
Washington 1 2 .333 2
Charlotte 0 5 .000 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750
Indiana 2 1 .667 ½
Cleveland 1 2 .333
Milwaukee 0 5 .000
Detroit 0 4 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 3 1 .750
Houston 2 1 .667 ½
Memphis 3 2 .600 ½
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
San Antonio 1 4 .200
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 5 1 .833
Denver 2 2 .500 2
Utah 1 2 .333
Portland 1 4 .200
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 3 0 1.000
Golden State 3 1 .750 ½
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500
Phoenix 1 3 .250
L.A. Lakers 1 4 .200 3

___

Thursday's Games

Memphis 126, Detroit 111

Oklahoma City 118, San Antonio 112

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.