Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Top-order batter Fakhar Zaman is in Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Friday.

Fakhar will arrive in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday along with Shaheen Afridi, with both players having recovered from their knee injuries.

Fakhar was originally named in the traveling reserves but swapped places with Usman Qadir after the legspinner needed more time to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb.

Qadir was injured during the seven-match Twenty20 series against England last month. He will now be among the reserves for Pakistan along with fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris,

Fakhar had to skip the series against England after injuring his knee during the final of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates last month. The left-handed batter will be available for selection for Pakistan’s two warmup games against England and Afghanistan next week during which his fitness will be assessed.

Pakistan opens its T20 World Cup campaign against rival India on Oct. 23.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports