UnitedHealth 3Q results top Street, raises full-year outlook

UnitedHealth Group beat Wall Street’s expectations for the third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast.

The health care giant’s profit totaled $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share, helped by growth at Optum and its namesake business.

Results adjusted for one-time items totaled $5.79 per share on $80.89 billion in revenue, UnitedHealth said Friday.

Analysts forecast earnings of $5.45 per share on $80.72 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.

The company now expects 2022 adjusted earnings in the range of $21.85 to $22.05 per share.

That compares to the average expectation for $21.87 per share on Wall Street, according to FactSet.

In July, the health care giant had hiked its forecast for 2022 earnings to between $21.40 and $21.90 per share. That represented an increase of 20 cents per share on both ends of the range from its previous outlook.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth operates a health insurance business that covers more than 50 million people mostly in the United States. It also has a fast-growing Optum segment that runs one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers and a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.