Earnings scheduled for the week of 10/17/2022

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

MONDAY, October 17

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

TUESDAY, October 18

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, October 19

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, October 20

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, October 21

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

