Taiwan tracks 23 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 23 aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Friday (Oct. 14).

Of the 23 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft, one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait north of Taiwan, while three Shenyang J-16 jets entered the southwest sector of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the military tweeted.

As part of the regular response to the incursions, Taiwan’s military tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and naval vessels, deployed land-based air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese activities, and issued radio warnings.

