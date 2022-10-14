White House security report affirms support for Taiwan's defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A White House Security Report released on Wednesday (Oct. 12) reaffirms the U.S. commitment to support Taiwan's self-defense and maintain the ability to counter any use of "force or coercion against Taiwan."

The report, titled "National Security Strategy" for October 2022, calls for increased allied participation to ensure stability in the region. It reiterates U.S. commitments to maintaining Taiwan's self-defense.

The report called on European allies and partners to take a more active role in the Indo-Pacific. This included a call for European allies to support freedom of navigation operations in the Taiwan Strait.

The White House emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the strait for the sake of "global security and prosperity." The paper stressed the U.S. opposes any unilateral changes of the status quo in the strait by either side and denied providing any support for Taiwan's independence.

The Biden Administration repeated its commitment to the "one China" policy as outlined by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances. The White House then vowed to honor U.S. obligations stipulated in the Taiwan Relations Act to "support Taiwan’s self-defense and to maintain our capacity to resist any resort to force or coercion against Taiwan."