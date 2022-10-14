Alexa
Taiwan, US hold rescue training on Penghu

Event embodies shared commitment to addressing cross-border challenges

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/14 16:25
AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk practices first aid skills at a workship. 

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk practices first aid skills at a workship.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan joined hands with the U.S. in holding a workshop on Friday (Oct. 14) in the outlying islands of Penghu for the training of first responders as part of a collaboration on humanitarian rescue.

Taking place at the National Penghu University of Science & Technology in Magong City, the event was jointly organized by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the Taiwan Development Association for Disaster Medical Teams, and the Penghu County Government.

This is the last of five sessions held across the country by AIT, the de facto U.S. embassy. Events like this strengthen bilateral cooperation in relief and rescue efforts while boosting Taiwan’s resilience and emergency response capabilities and increasing its international profile, according to AIT.

AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk noted that the U.S. is devoted to working with its partners in tackling disasters, public health events, and other threats. The collaboration embodies the two countries’ commitment to sharing expertise and promoting shared values at a time of increasing cross-border challenges, wrote CNA.
Taiwan
AIT
American Institute in Taiawn
Penghu
rescue
relief

