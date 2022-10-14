Taiwan reports 1st flu death of 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Oct. 14) announced the country's first death from influenza this year.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that a woman in her 90s had died of complications from influenza, marking the country's first death from the disease in 2022. The woman was the resident of a long-term care institution with a history of chronic diseases and had not been vaccinated against influenza this season.

On Oct. 10, she began to have difficulty breathing and had a low body temperature. After being sent to the hospital, her condition continued to deteriorate, and she passed away the same day. The woman tested negative for COVID, was confirmed to be infected with influenza A (H3N2) on Oct. 12, and doctors determined she had developed a severe case of the disease.

Chuang said that in 2021 there was one death caused by influenza and the latest case is the first flu death of 2022.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), once a high-risk group is infected with influenza, the course of the disease evolves rapidly. Common danger signs include shortness of breath, cyanosis (blue skin or lips), bloody sputum or thickened sputum, chest pain, altered consciousness, and low blood pressure. If a person experiences such symptoms, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible to reduce the risk of serious illness and death.

The center reminded the public that the most effective way to prevent severe influenza infections is vaccination. The CEC said the first phase of the public-funded flu vaccine program was launched on Oct. 1, and those eligible include the elderly aged 65 and over, preschool children, high-risk patients with chronic illnesses, and pregnant women.

Those at risk are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Long-term care institutions are also requested to implement infection control measures and arrange for residents to receive influenza vaccines as soon as possible.

According to CDC statistics, as of Oct. 13, the number of flu vaccinations had reached 1.84 million doses, which is higher than the 1.21 million doses over the same period last year. The vaccination rate of elderly people over 65 has reached 26.7%.