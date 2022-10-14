Former Indian ambassador in China calls for closer relations with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India should use a new joint semiconductor project to deepen its engagement with Taiwan, a former Indian ambassador in China wrote in an opinion piece published by The Times of India on Thursday (Oct. 13).

Gautam Bambawale was referring to a recent agreement between Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, and India’s Vedanta Ltd. to jointly produce chips and display panels in the state of Gujarat.

There were “seven ways to tango with Taiwan,” the diplomat wrote. The government in New Delhi should publicly declare its interest in improving relations with Taipei, allow Taiwan to open more representative offices across India, while also sending a delegation of legislators to visit the country before the end of the year, according to Bambawale.

There should also be more intense exchanges between think tanks and other private organizations from both countries, as well as closer academic contacts, the opinion piece said. Bambawale added the two nations’ economies would benefit from the establishment of joint supply chains and from the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA), CNA reported.

He emphasized that Taiwan and India shared democratic ideals and faced military and economic threats from China, so New Delhi should signal sympathy and support to Taipei.