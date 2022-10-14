Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former Indian ambassador in China calls for closer relations with Taiwan

Indian parliamentary delegation set to visit Taiwan before end of 2022

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/14 16:01
Government buildings in New Delhi, India. (Wikicommons, A. Savin photo)

Government buildings in New Delhi, India. (Wikicommons, A. Savin photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India should use a new joint semiconductor project to deepen its engagement with Taiwan, a former Indian ambassador in China wrote in an opinion piece published by The Times of India on Thursday (Oct. 13).

Gautam Bambawale was referring to a recent agreement between Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, and India’s Vedanta Ltd. to jointly produce chips and display panels in the state of Gujarat.

There were “seven ways to tango with Taiwan,” the diplomat wrote. The government in New Delhi should publicly declare its interest in improving relations with Taipei, allow Taiwan to open more representative offices across India, while also sending a delegation of legislators to visit the country before the end of the year, according to Bambawale.

There should also be more intense exchanges between think tanks and other private organizations from both countries, as well as closer academic contacts, the opinion piece said. Bambawale added the two nations’ economies would benefit from the establishment of joint supply chains and from the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA), CNA reported.

He emphasized that Taiwan and India shared democratic ideals and faced military and economic threats from China, so New Delhi should signal sympathy and support to Taipei.
India
Taiwan-India relations
Taiwan-India ties
Free Trade Agreement
Foxconn Technology Group
Vedanta
Gautam Bambawale

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan will not change name of 17th-century Dutch fort in Tainan
Taiwan will not change name of 17th-century Dutch fort in Tainan
2022/10/11 17:50
1st Lordstown EV trucks roll out from Taiwan's Foxconn plant in Ohio
1st Lordstown EV trucks roll out from Taiwan's Foxconn plant in Ohio
2022/10/06 16:31
Apple wants some AirPods, Beats suppliers to move manufacturing to India
Apple wants some AirPods, Beats suppliers to move manufacturing to India
2022/10/06 16:02
Taiwan envoy to India says now is 'high time' for bilateral strategic cooperation
Taiwan envoy to India says now is 'high time' for bilateral strategic cooperation
2022/10/04 16:05
Indian parliamentarian pushes for closer Taiwan-India ties to counter China
Indian parliamentarian pushes for closer Taiwan-India ties to counter China
2022/10/03 13:05