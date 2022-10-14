Alexa
Taiwan reports 48,205 local COVID cases, 80 deaths

Friday's local COVID cases decreased by 5% from same day last week

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/14 14:23
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Oct. 14) announced 48,205 cases, a 5% decrease from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 62 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 7,098,970. The 80 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 11,766.

Local cases

The local cases include 21,970 males, 26,211 females, and 24 under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 80 deaths announced on Friday included 49 males and 31 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 77 had a history of chronic disease, and 61 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from July 15 to Oct. 11 and the dates of death were from July 27 to Oct. 11.

Imported cases

The 62 imported cases included 35 males and 27 females, ranging in age from their teens to their 60s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,098,970 cases, of which 7,063,236 were local and 35,680 were imported. Thus far, 11,766 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.
