Taiwan launches board game about foreign aid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) has launched a board game to increase awareness among young people of Taiwan’s foreign aid efforts, reports said Friday (Oct. 14).

“Mission Taiwan Go!” is suitable for players from the age of 12 and can be obtained by making a donation to the TaiwanICDF. This is chaired by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), CNA reported.

The game, which took one year of research to develop, was presented to students from three Taipei high schools for testing. Their verdicts were mostly positive, according to TaiwanICDF Secretary General Timothy Hsiang (項恬毅).

More young people will become acquainted with foreign aid and development work, and might eventually want to participate in the TaiwanICDF’s overseas projects, Hsiang said.

Officials hope the board game will help popularize the notion of overseas aid, but also familiarize the public with Taiwan’s current international efforts and its contributions to economic and social development.