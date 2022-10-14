Alexa
Taiwan aims to draw 700,000 foreign tourists by year's end

Taiwan hopes to restore tourism to pre-pandemic level of 10 million by 2024

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/14 13:24
Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum. (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is looking to attract 700,000 tourists this year and hopes to restore visitor numbers to the pre-pandemic level of about 10 million by 2024.

On Thursday (Oct. 13), Taiwan opened its borders to international travelers and ended its strict quarantine restrictions, two and a half years since it imposed a ban on arrivals from all countries due to the pandemic. The same day, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said that it would seek to draw travelers from Japan, South Korea, Europe, North America, and nations included in Taiwan's Southbound Policy, reported CNA.

It set a goal of enticing 700,000 tourists to come to Taiwan for the remainder of the year. The ministry also estimates that Taiwan will not return to the pre-pandemic level of 10 million visitors per year until 2024.

In its report presented at the Cabinet meeting titled, "Relevant preparations after the opening of the border," MOTC said that it is actively promoting multi-theme tourism such as sample travel itineraries that include tours involving ecology, culture, bicycles, and railways. It will also assist in the gradual resumption of air and cruise routes to provide multi-themed tourism experiences to tourists.

The ministry pointed out that it is organizing the training of travel guides and tour leaders on epidemic prevention guidelines. It is estimated that more than 15,000 people have received online and offline training.

It has also guided the hotel industry to improve the quality of tourism and subsidize quarantine hotels to return to normal operations. At the same time, it has guided the hotel industry in enhancing the quality of service and strengthened recruitment and personnel training for tour agencies.

As for the domestic tourism market, the ministry said that it will continue to offer individual and group travel subsidies until Dec. 15.
