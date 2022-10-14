Tropical system to bring torrential rain to north, east Taiwan on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) warned Friday (Oct. 14) that a developing tropical disturbance could combine with a northeast monsoon to bring torrential rain to northern and eastern Taiwan.

Wu said the latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model shows that moisture is increasing around Taiwan and Taoyuan and areas north, as well as the eastern half of the country. This will likely see showers in Hsinchu, while central and southern Taiwan will have cloudy to sunny skies.

Northern Taiwan will have cooler temperatures, while there will be large diurnal temperature fluctuations in central and southern Taiwan. On Saturday (Oct. 15), Wu predicted that moisture from the tropical system would lead to an increase in rainfall in northern and eastern parts of the country.

As such, there will be brief rains in mountainous areas in the central and southern regions.

From Sunday to Monday (Oct. 16-17), Wu said that due to the interaction between the tropical system and the northeastern monsoon, residents of northern Taiwan and the eastern half of the country should take precautions against "catastrophic" torrential rainfall, while localized rains are likely in other areas. Starting on Monday, Wu forecast that a cold air mass would move southward, and northern Taiwan would become wet and cold.



Wind radii probability map for three tropical depressions. (CWB image)

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Wu said that there will still be significant rainfall in northern and eastern areas, and conditions in the north will be wet and cold. However, the rains in central and southern parts of the country will have come to an end.

Temperatures will also be cold in central and southern areas, with the low in flat areas dropping to approximately 16 degrees Celsius.

Wu said the weather will start to improve on Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 19 and 20), with short-lived rains possible, but there will still be large diurnal temperature differences in central and southern areas.



Satellite image shows tropical systems forming near Taiwan. (CWB image)

Wu said that according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast model, a tropical depression in the South China Sea is bound for Mainland Southeast Asia and will likely develop into a light tropical storm. There is little chance of it making an impact on Taiwan.

However, another tropical depression located to the west of Guam is still developing and the latest European and American models show that it will come closest to Taiwan on Sunday and Monday.

Most simulations show the tropical system passing through the Bashi Channel, bending slightly northward, and then turning southwest into the South China Sea.



Predicted precipitation on Thursday-Friday, Saturday-Sunday, and Monday. (CWB image)