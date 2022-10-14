Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan economics minister eyes NT$30 billion investment from US

Wang Mei-hua seeks investment to boost bilateral tech cooperation

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/14 11:36
Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua holds a press conference in Washington on Oc.t 13, 2022. 

Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua holds a press conference in Washington on Oc.t 13, 2022.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said on Thursday (Oct. 13) she was seeking to secure NT$30 billion (US$941 million) worth of investment from U.S. companies.

Wang is on a weeklong visit to the U.S. ending Sunday (Oct. 16) for the first in-person U.S.-Taiwan Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration framework (TTIC) meeting.

The exchanges saw the attendance of 80 businesses, from both sides, higher than the 40 to 50 expected, she said at a press conference at Twin Oaks in Washington. Seven MOUs were inked spanning renewables and 5G.

The official was scheduled to visit Silicon Valley on Friday (Oct. 15), where she would meet industry players from the semiconductor sector, from IC design, and software development to equipment manufacturers, she told CNA.

Wang will give a briefing after her trips to companies including Applied Materials, a California-based supplier of equipment for the manufacture of chips. She was looking at obtaining an investment of NT$30 billion if potential deals could materialize, the report quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, the top economics official reiterated the importance of a stable Taiwan Strait for undisrupted semiconductor production. Up to 60% of chips made in Taiwan are shipped to China for the final assembly of products and should the supply chain derail, both the Chinese and the world economies would suffer, she warned.
Taiwan
U.S.
China
economies
Silicon Valley
Washington
TTIC
investment
tech

RELATED ARTICLES

Vietnamese travel agency group arrives in Taiwan to boost tourism
Vietnamese travel agency group arrives in Taiwan to boost tourism
2022/10/13 21:20
Taiwan military denies link between Tesla purchases and Musk comments
Taiwan military denies link between Tesla purchases and Musk comments
2022/10/13 17:46
Bologna Children's Book Fair rectifies Taiwan listing
Bologna Children's Book Fair rectifies Taiwan listing
2022/10/13 17:24
Taiwan considers resumption of ferry links with China during holidays
Taiwan considers resumption of ferry links with China during holidays
2022/10/13 16:48
China gives Tesla tax break 3 days after Musk's Taiwan advice
China gives Tesla tax break 3 days after Musk's Taiwan advice
2022/10/13 16:28