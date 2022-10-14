Infor Expands India Footprint with New Development Campus in Hyderabad

Center in India to drive cutting-edge technology development and strengthen global delivery capabilities for a customer-first experience

Leaders at the grand opening of Infor’s new Hyderabad development center: (from left) Ranga Pothula, Infor SVP, Global Delivery Services; John Frank, Infor president, Customer Experience Services, Professional Services; Soma Somasundaram, Infor president and CTO, Products and Technology, Development; Shri Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Telangana government; Kevin Samuelson, Infor CEO; and Ben Perry, Infor chief human resources officer.

HYDERABAD, INDIA Media OutReach - 14 October 2022 - Infor , the industry cloud company, today announced the expansion of its India operations with the opening of its new development center (DC) in Hitech City, Hyderabad, one of India's top destinations for technology and business. The new multi-storey state-of-the-art development center is spread over 350,000 sq. ft and will have the capacity for 3,500 employees. The development center was inaugurated by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government, and Kevin Samuelson, Chief Executive Officer of Infor.Infor's India DC is among the company's two largest locations in the world, with over 3,700 employees in the country that drives key technology innovations to gain a competitive edge and market leadership for the global marketplace. This investment will allow Infor to continue to pioneer digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT to deliver new industry-specific features and functions specialized for industries. With this expansion, Infor aims to leverage India's diverse and skilled talent pool to drive digital innovation through expanded teams that span various functions, including engineering, operations, and R&D."Hyderabad is fast emerging as a preferred IT hub for technology companies on the backbone of a thriving environment for the local talent pool. We welcome strategic investments by global companies to drive growth opportunities and provide a platform for talent to hone their skills," said Shri KT Rama Rao, the Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce of Telangana. "We are thrilled that several leading technology companies like Infor are deepening their investments in our people and economy. Infor's expansion is an ideal example of fostering a collaborative approach to strengthen businesses and cement Hyderabad's position on the global stage.""We congratulate Infor on their strategic expansion of the new development campus in Hyderabad. It is truly delightful to witness some of the new age technology innovations beingdeveloped out of Infor's Hyderabad Development Center with the Indian talent getting an opportunity to shape the future of industries," said Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government. "Our constant endeavor is to make Telangana an attractive destination for investment, and we will continue with our effort to collaborate with global companies like Infor to attract the best talent in spearheading breakthrough innovations.""India is the strategic hub for skilled talents and global technology development for Infor. Over the past decade, we have harnessed the true potential of the immense talent pool in the region, and the expansion of our new development center in Hyderabad excites us to further strengthen our global efforts toward cloud innovation, engineering, and research," said Kevin Samuelson, chief executive officer at Infor. "We are confident that the new center will play a pivotal role in sharpening our focus on developing breakthrough technologies that solve business challenges with industry-specific functionality to shape the future of enterprise software, and help world-class companies such as Larson and Toubro, Godrej Industries, Spykar, Plant Lipids and DB Schenkar, drive business transformations to achieve superior outcomes."Phyllis TanInfor Asia Pacific & JapanPhyllis.tan@infor.com+65 9799 9133Hashtag: #Infor

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.



Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com



