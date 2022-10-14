Finn Avenue To Unveil Two New Collection Launches By Year End

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 October 2022 - Finn Avenue will be releasing, by the end of the year, two new collection launches consisting of new cabinets, accent chairs, coffee tables, and many other furniture.



The first collection launch, which will be released in less than a week, will consist of Finn Avenue's new line of sideboards and cabinets that will feature high-quality handcrafted natural mother of pearl shells. Some of the furniture and accessories in this line include Perla 2 Door Cabinet Sideboard, Perla 4 Door TV Console Sideboard, Nacre Round Wall Mirror, Harbour 3 Door Walnut Sideboard, and more. Each piece of furniture in this collection launch will feature the use of natural mother of pearl shells, which are known for their distinct beauty and iridescent effect. The highlight of this line of furniture is that every piece is uniquely designed to have its own look without looking identical to another.



This is due to the unique nature of each mother of pearl shell being used - the material, just like a human's thumbprint, has its own visual texture and imperfection. Furthermore, every piece of furniture is handcrafted and hand painted by an artisan, which adds to the uniqueness and charm of the end product.



Besides the first line of furniture collection, Finn Avenue will also be releasing a second collection launch, consisting of accent chairs and stools, coffee tables, side tables, and bar trollies, among others, at the end of the year. They are also in the making of curating new rug collections to introduce Singaporeans to unique, vibrant, and new rug designs. Through these collection launches, Finn Avenue hopes to extend its comprehensive range of affordable, luxurious furniture and introduce homeowners to new design choices.



Finn Avenue is a furniture shop in Singapore that specialises in quality, affordable designer furniture, such as European, French, Art Deco, Modern Luxe, and Victorian, among others. With both an online and physical shop, their luxury furniture are designed to fit into one's home regardless of its style. From designer rugs and sofas to vanity table sets and even accessories and décor, such as cushions, home fragrances, and décor flowers, Finn Avenue's extensive range of home styling pieces are all individually sourced, manufactured, and assembled from scratch, each handcrafted by experienced craftsman. Through Finn Avenue's two new furniture collections, they aspire to bring forward more furniture shopping choices for a homeowner to spruce up their living space according to their preferred style.



To stay tuned for updates on the collection launches that will be happening or to check out some of their furniture sales, you may do so through their online furniture shop at https://www.finnavenue.com/. Alternatively, individuals may also visit their showroom at Henderson Road, where it is specially designed so that it allows one to experience how their furniture will look in a home setting.



