NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Montreal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|San Jose
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Boston 5, Washington 2
Carolina 4, Columbus 1
Montreal 4, Toronto 3
Colorado 5, Chicago 2
Anaheim 5, Seattle 4, OT
Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled